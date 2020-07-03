7-3-20 Riley County Daily Update: 273 Positive, 148 Active, 122 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 3, 2020) Riley County has 12 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, bringing the total to 273. There are now 148 (+3) active, 122 (+9) recovered, and 3 deaths. Almost 56% of all the cases in Riley County have been identified in patients between that ages of 18-24. The next largest age group are patients between the ages of 25-34, with almost 17%.
The Riley County Health Department is closed today but contact tracing staff are still working from the Emergency Operations Center. The Riley County Screening Line 785-323-6400, where residents can call for information about symptoms and testing, will be open today until 5:00 p.m. The Swabbing Station is not open to administer tests today or over the weekend, and will reopen on Monday.
Kstat West is open today and tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you are having a medical emergency call 911.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and no (0) PUI patients currently hospitalized.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, July 3, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 273*
- Total Active: 148
- Total Recovered: 122
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 238
- Negative test results: 2,755
- Gender: Female: 43.2% Male: 56.8%
- Average age: 30.7 years
There will be a live update on the Riley County Facebook page today at 4:15.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.