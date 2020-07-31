Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
27,812 (+942)
109 (+2) = 5 Active, 104 Recovered
16 Pending*
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
1,751 (+51)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
358 (+9)
0
Total Tests
292,507 (+7,558)
1,969 (+25)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
No additional COVID related information today. Please stay safe this weekend as we transition from July to August.
Reminder that next Tuesday, August 4, 2020, is election day! Walk-in voting is still available at the County Office Building, 207 N 1st Street in Westmoreland (please use the NORTH entrance). You may vote today, Friday, July 31, 2020, until 6:00 p.m.; tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.; and Monday, August 3, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. If you requested a mail-in ballot (also called an “absentee ballot” or “advance ballot”, and have not mailed it in yet, PLEASE mail it immediately to ensure it arrives in time to be counted. If you are not advance voting, do you know where to vote in person on Tuesday? Pottawatomie County default polling locations, open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, are available here: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3645/2020-Polling-Locations.
Be prepared! Learn who is running at the local, county, and state levels: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3466/2020-Filings. More information is available on the Elections page of the Pottawatomie County website: https://www.pottcounty.org/146/Elections
