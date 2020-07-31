7-31-20 Riley County Daily Update: 107 Active Cases, 337 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 31, 2020) Riley County has 4 new positive cases since yesterday’s report. The totals are now 107 (+4) active, 337 (-) recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is continuing care for 3 positive patients and now 1 PUI* patient. The other hospitalized positive patient was released yesterday to continue recovery at home.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of messages asking where in the county people have been travelling. In response to those inquires, we have worked with Riley County IT/GIS to update the COVID-19 response hub on the County’s website with a new dataset showing foot traffic patterns and points of interest throughout Riley County,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “Tracking this type of data allows the health department to quickly and efficiently identify potential areas of exposure and provides data to guide public health decision-making.”
This interactive feature can be found by clicking the Data & Information link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours, please contact your physician, KStat, or other urgent care service if you have questions. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, July 31, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 449**
- Total Active: 107
- Total Recovered: 337
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 147
- Negative test results: 4,393
- Average age: 31.5 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.9% (215), Male 52.1% (234)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 412 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 449. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next live update will be Wednesday, August 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ .
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
