7-7-20 Riley County Daily Update: 317 Positive, 145 Active, 169 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 7, 2020) Riley County has 8 new positive cases and 18 more recovered cases since yesterday’s report. There are now 145 (-10) active, 169 (+18) recovered, and 3 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan still has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and no (0) PUI patients currently hospitalized.
“We currently have more recovered cases than active cases, which is a good sign,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “The increase in recovered cases reflects the new positives identified 10-14 days ago. The majority of the recoveries have been in the 18-24 age range, which means that, while we’re seeing an increase in cases in that age range, overall, illness has been less severe.”
Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs will issue Local Health Order No. 14 later today. Details of the order will be shared with the media and posted on the rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus website.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, July 7, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 317*
- Total Active: 145
- Total Recovered: 169
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 136
- Negative test results: 3,046
- Gender: Female: 44.2% (140) Male: 55.8% (177)
- Average age: 30.3 years
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.