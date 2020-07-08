7-8-20 Riley County Daily Update: 141 Active, 181 Recovered, 3 Deaths

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.