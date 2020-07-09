7-9-20 Riley County Daily Update: 144 Active, 185 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 9, 2020) Riley County has 7 new positive cases since yesterday’s report and 4 more people have recovered. 144 (+3) active, 185 (+4) recovered. There have been 3 COVID-related deaths in Riley County.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan still has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and no (0) PUI patients. A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
Konza United Way is in need of more donated cloth masks to meet the demand of Riley County residents. Masks for both children and adults are needed. They will accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3:00 p.m. or by appointment. Please drop off masks at their office located in Downtown Manhattan at 555 Poyntz Avenue, Suite 245. For more information, please contact Konza United Way at (785) 776-3779 or visit their website at https://www.konzaunitedway.org/
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, July 9, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 332*
- Total Active: 144
- Total Recovered: 185
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 242
- Negative test results: 3,180
- Gender: Female: 44.6% (148) Male: 55.4% (185)
- Average age: 30.27 years
*Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 301 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 332. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.