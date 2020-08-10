8-10-20 Riley County Update: 126 Active Cases, 352 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 10, 2020) Riley County has 6 new positive cases since Friday’s report. The totals are now 126 active, 352 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Written updates will now be released on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in an effort to incorporate the latest information from KDHE.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients and zero PUI* patients at this time. Each of the patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. One of the positive patients is on a ventilator.
Anyone interested in being tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, August 10, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 483
- Total Active: 126
- Total Recovered: 352
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 146
- Negative test results: 4,929
- Average age: 32.5 years old
- Gender: Female: 48.2% (233), Male 51.8% (250)
Percent Positive Cases:
2020-32 (last week): 5.72%
- 21 positive tests out of 367
- Cumulative percent positive: 9.18%
2020-31: 9.59%
- 28 positive tests out of 292
- Cumulative percent positive: 9.54%
2020-30: 8.76%
- 31 positive tests out of 354
- Cumulative percent positive: 9.55%
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The next video update will be Wednesday, August 12 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
