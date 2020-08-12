8-12-20 Pottawatomie County Community Update
Wednesday, August 12, 2020- Your safety, health, and security is our top priority.
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
32,547 (+817)
117 (+1) = 4 Active, 113 Recovered
9 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
1,975 (+64)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
395 (+8)
0
Total Tests
334,563 (+7,894)
2,152 (+28)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has updated its Travel & Exposure Related Isolation / Quarantine information, available at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran. The State of Florida has been removed from the list. That was the last state to remain on the list, which means that as of August 11, 2020, travel to any state is now allowed, without the need to quarantine upon your return, at least until they review their information again in approximately two weeks. However, if you travel to or attend a mass gathering event (out-of-state) of 500 or more people, you will need to quarantine upon arrival in Kansas. Also included in the quarantine requirements are anyone that travels on a cruise ship, or river cruise; or travels internationally to a country with a CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Level 3 Travel Health Notice (currently China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil).
Governor Kelly is hosting a virtual discussion with teachers across Kansas tomorrow, August 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to gather input regarding the state school districts’ reopening plans in the face of continuing COVID-19 concerns.
