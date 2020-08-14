8-14-20 Update: 120 Active Cases, 370 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 14, 2020) Riley County has 6 new positive cases and 1 more recovery since Wednesday’s report. The totals are now 120 active, 370 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient and zero PUI* patients at this time. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
As students return to the community, please remember that masks are strongly recommended for everyone in Riley County. The City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance No. 7488 requires masks within city limits. Read the details of the ordinance to see when masks are required and when people are exempt from mask requirements https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720.
Anyone interested in being tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 495
- Total active:120
- Total recovered: 370
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results:118
- Negative test results: 5,329
- Average age: 32.4 years old
- Gender: Female: 42.3% (239), Male 51.7% (256)
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The next video update will be on Wednesday, August 19 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
