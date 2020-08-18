8-17-20 Pottawatomie County Community COVID-19 Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
35,167 (+1,282)
123 (+5) = 7 Active (+3);
120 Recovered (+6) 10 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
2.034 (+14)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
405 (+3)
0
Total Tests
354,262 (+11,219)
2,228 (+40)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners, along with the County Health Officer, will have a special meeting Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. regarding Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-59. This order, signed July 20, 2020, details the implementation of mitigation procedures for public schools in Kansas, including the requirement for face coverings for “all students, faculty, staff, vendors, and other visitors to public or private K-12 school buildings or facilities” with exceptions. To view EO #20-59, visit https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/EO-20-59-Signed.pdf. Interested citizens may participate in the meeting via Zoom or joining by phone. Connection information may be found here https://www.pottcounty.org/148/Board-of-County-Commissioners.
Both Pottawatomie County and Riley County have opted out of the Governor’s mask mandate for their respective counties. The City of Manhattan, however, adopted Ordinance No. 7488, effective July 9, 2020, to last through at least Labor Day, September 7, 2020. The ordinance, which includes fines for violations, requires people to wear masks or other face coverings in most public spaces within the city limits. The full text from Ordinance 7488 may be found here: https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720. Why is this important today? This topic is on the agenda for tomorrow night’s City Commission meeting to address extending the deadline, possibly through the end of the year. The agenda memo is available here https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59747/Item-6B-Consider-Extend-Repeal-Face-Covering. Again, this is a City of Manhattan ordinance, enforceable within the City limits of Manhattan, both in Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.
Welcome to the discussion.
