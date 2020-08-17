8-17-20 Riley County Update: 125 Active Cases, 370 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 17, 2020) Riley County has 5 new positive cases since Friday’s report and no additional recoveries. The totals are now 125 active, 370 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients and zero PUI* patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Please do not call 911 to report complaints about health violations. Please report health order complaints to the Riley County Health Department at rileycountycovid19@gmail.com or the information hotline at 785-587-4526. Complaints requiring investigation will be forwarded to the Riley County Police Department.
To send a complaint about mask violations in the City of Manhattan, please email masks@rileycountypolice.org.
Anyone interested in being tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, August 17, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 500
- Total active:125
- Total recovered: 370
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 97
- Negative test results: 5,409
- Average age: 32.4 years old
- Gender: Female: 48% (240), Male 52% (260)
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The next video update will be on Wednesday, August 19 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.