8-19-20 Riley County Update: 153 Active Cases, 374 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 19, 2020) Riley County has 32 new positive cases and 4 recoveries since Monday’s report. The totals are now 153 active, 374 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Two outbreaks in Riley County were announced yesterday. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity in Manhattan now has 1 additional positive, for a total of 14. The Blue Valley USD 384 School District Office in Randolph remains at 7 positive people.
A new group of 13 Riley County residents is also associated with an outbreak at a wedding that took place in Shawnee County. Riley County Health Department (RCHD) contact tracing staff are responsible for calling for these residents, even though the outbreak occurred in another county. They will be contacting patients and close contacts today.
“As people participate in more activities and attend events it is crucial that they take safety precautions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Keep your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands. We are expecting numbers to increase and the actions you choose to take now will make all the difference.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient and zero PUI* patients at this time. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Funding as part of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) program is now available to help with the COVID-19 response. As part of the initial spending, RCHD ordered rapid testing equipment that can provide results in 15 minutes. That equipment could arrive as early as October. Test results in Riley County are currently taking between 1 to 5 days on average.
In addition to purchases made with SPARK program funds, RCHD purchased 1,300 testing swabs using public health emergency preparedness funding, and distributed the materials to primary healthcare providers in the county this week.
Anyone interested in being tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
Free COVID-19 testing will also be available in the Northview Neighborhood this Thursday, August 20 at Vineyard Community Church, 2400 Casement Road. Testing times are 8-10 a.m., 12 - 2 p.m., and 4-7 p.m.
No appointment is necessary and anyone can be tested. HyVee is also providing a free, take home meal to people who participate. Please wear a mask, drive up to get tested, and the meal will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, August 19, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 532
- Total active:153
- Total recovered: 374
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 125
- Negative test results: 5,551
- Average age: 31.8 years old
- Gender: Female: 46.6% (248), Male 53.4% (284)
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The next video update will be today, August 19 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
