8-26-20 Riley County Update: 290 Active Cases, 379 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 26, 2020) Riley County has 68 new positive cases and 1 recovery since Monday’s report. The totals are now 290 active, 379 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient and zero PUI* patients at this time. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, August 26, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 674
- Total active: 290
- Total recovered: 379
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 178
- Negative test results: 6,378
- Average age: 29.9 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.9% (323), Male 52.1% (351)
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The next video update will be today, August 26 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
