8-3-20 Riley County Daily Update: 107 Active Cases, 338 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 3, 2020) Riley County has 1 new positive case since Friday’s report, and 1 more recovery. The totals are now 107 active, 338 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 4 positive patients and 2 PUI* patients. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.
As students return to the community, please remember that masks are strongly recommended for everyone in Riley County. The City of Manhattan Ordinance No. 7488 requires face coverings within city limits. Read the details of the ordinance to see when face coverings are required and when people are exempt from requirements https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720.
The City discourages residents and business owners from getting into arguments with individuals or businesses that do not comply with the ordinance. Instead, please model best behavior of helping to protect your health and fellow residents’ health by wearing a mask.
The Riley County Police Department (RCOD) will field complaints of ordinance violations by email at masks@rileycountypolice.org. Do not call 911 to report a violation of the ordinance.
RCPD posted a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions on their website at http://www.rileycountypolice.org/faq/manhattan-mask-ordinance-faqs.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, August 3, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 450**
- Total Active: 107
- Total Recovered: 338
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 140
- Negative test results: 4,497
- Average age: 31.5 years old
- Gender: Female: 48% (216), Male 52 % (234)
The percentage of positive cases compared to the total number tested has been declining slightly. Last week, week 31, a total of 285 test results were received, and 8.42% were positive.
In week 30, a total of 354 test results were received, and 8.47% were positive. It is important to note that test results take 5-10 days, so the numbers represent swabs collected up to 10 days ago.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 418 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 450. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next live update will be Wednesday, August 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
