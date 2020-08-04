8-4-20 Riley County Daily Update: 96 Active Cases, 351 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 4, 2020) Riley County has 2 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 13 more recoveries. The totals are now 96 active, 351 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for three positive patients and zero PUI* patients. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, August 4, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 452**
- Total Active: 96
- Total Recovered: 351
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 248
- Negative test results: 4,538
- Average age: 31.5 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.8% (216), Male 52.2% (236)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 425 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 452. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next video update will be Wednesday, August 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
