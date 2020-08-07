8-7-20 Riley County Update: 121 Active Cases, 351 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 7, 2020) Riley County has 12 new positive cases since Wednesday’s report. The totals are now 121 active, 351 recovered, and 5 deaths.
Written updates will now be released on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in an effort to incorporate the latest information from KDHE.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for zero positive patients and zero PUI* patients at this time.
To better align with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has added probable cases to the numbers tracked in Riley County. A probable case includes people who received a positive serology test (antibody positive), and those who developed symptoms as a close contact but were never tested. The total number of probable cases in Riley County is 10. These cases are classified as recovered, and are already included in the 477 total.
As students return to the community, please remember that masks are strongly recommended for everyone in Riley County. The City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance No. 7488 requires masks within city limits. Read the details of the ordinance to see when masks are required and when people are exempt from mask requirements https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720.
Anyone interested in being tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, August 7, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 477**
- Total Active: 121
- Total Recovered: 351
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 186
- Negative test results: 4,822
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 438 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 477. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next video update will be Wednesday, August 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
