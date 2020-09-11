9-11-20 COVID-19 Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
48,386 (+5,812)
181 (+3) = 11 Active (-6);
170 Recovered (+9) 5 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
2,537 (+67)
1
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
511 (+16)
0
Total Tests
448,930 (+7,516)
2,725 (+25)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
Saturday September 12, 2020, will see several events going on throughout the county. Please be aware and use caution if you will be traveling in the following areas:
- Wamego High School is hosting a cross country meet at the Wamego Golf Course. The first race is scheduled to start at about 830am and the event will go through the morning. Expect heavier traffic in and around Wamego on Saturday morning.
- There will be a time trial bike race going from Wamego to St. George and back starting at about 830am along Military Trail Road. Please be cautious for bike riders along the roadway.
- A Christian motorcycle group will be traveling along Highway 16 starting at about 1pm from the west side of the county near Olsburg to the Onaga Road turnoff, over to Westmoreland, south down Highway 13 and back up to the Olsburg area. Please be cautious of extra motorcycles in the area.
