9-14-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
49,899 (+1,513)
183 (+2) = 7 Active (-4);
176 Recovered (+6) 16 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
2,572 (+35)
1
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
534 (+23)
0
Total Tests
458,381 (+9,451)
2,769 (+44)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
