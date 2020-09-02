9-2-20 Riley County Update: 592 Active Cases, 447 Recovered, 6 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 2, 2020) Riley County has 123 new positive cases and 53 more recoveries since Monday’s report. A total of 108, or 88%, of the new positive patients are in the 18-24 age group.
A sixth Riley County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka today. He was 91 years old and a resident of the Homestead of Manhattan Assisted Living Facility.
“We are very sorry to learn of this patient’s death and offer our deepest condolences to his family,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The loss of a loved one is a painful experience and the community is here to support you.”
The Homestead facility has not yet been declared an area of outbreak. Testing of staff and patients is ongoing.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) also has identified one additional outbreak associated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority (6). A COVID-19 outbreak indicates potentially extensive transmission within a setting or organization.
All residents of Greek houses where outbreaks have been declared should quarantine for two weeks from the start of the declaration. They can choose to complete the quarantine at the house or at their permanent residence, but they should not go to work, participate in social activities, or attend in-person classes.
Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from the health department.
Active Outbreaks in Riley County:
- Alpha Delta Pi: 6
- Alpha Xi Delta: 6
- Chi Omega: 5
- Delta Sigma Phi: 19
- Kappa Delta: 7
- Kappa Kapa Gamma: 6
- K-State Football: 10
- Phi Delta Theta: 21
- Pi Beta Phi: 5
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 6
- USD 384 School District Office: 7
“Thankfully, most of the younger patients are still experiencing relatively mild symptoms,” said Gibbs. “The spread to people outside the 18-24 age group could pose a greater health risk, and we are starting to see that happen in the Manhattan area.”
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Please note, case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, September 2, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,045
- Total active: 592
- Total recovered: 447
- Total deaths: 6
- Pending test results: 198
- Negative test results: 6,965
- Average age: 27.3 years old
- Gender: Female: 48.5% (507), Male 51.5% (538)
The next video update will be today, September 2 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.