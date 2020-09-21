9-21-20 Riley County Update: 777 Active Cases, 858 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 21, 2020) Riley County has 67 new positive cases and 51 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient at this time. This patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Riley County swabbing station is still open in the afternoons and are seeing an average of 18 patients per day. Additional free testing events are being planned for the Riley County community in the coming weeks. Information will be shared with the public when dates and locations are finalized. A total of 567 tests were administered at free testing events in Manhattan, Ogden, and Randolph on September 9 and 10. Of those 567 tests, 43 came back positive. All of the results have been received and participants have been contacted.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, September 21, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,643
- Total active: 777
- Total recovered: 858
- Total deaths: 8
Percent positive information is updated each week and will be posted online as soon as it is available. Please check the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus later this afternoon for the update.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be Wednesday, September 23, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
