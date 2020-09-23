9-23-20 Riley County Update: 591 Active Cases, 1123 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 23, 2020) Riley County has 79 new positive cases and 265 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. These patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) identified 13 cases from early September that had not been tracked through the state’s electronic disease surveillance system, EpiTrax. Each of those 13 patients has recovered and were added to the local recovery statistics as well as the total number of cases. RCHD is sorting through records and communicating directly with local health care providers in order to get the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Age statistics will not be shared today, as staff are continuing to double-check that data. Age information will be included in the next written report on Monday, September 28. There will be no written report on Friday, September 25.
Recent reports from contact tracing staff have revealed that patients are becoming more reluctant to provide close contact information after testing positive. It is essential for positive patients to share information about the people they have spent more than 10 minutes with in the 48 hours before they first started noticing symptoms or tested positive.
If a person knows they have been in close contact with a positive patient, they can take action to keep themselves, their families, and the community safe. Knowing you are a close contact can keep you from spreading the virus to someone who may have serious complications. Contact tracing staff will not reveal patient identity when communicating with close contacts. Sharing information does not cause negative repercussions, but it can help slow the spread of the virus.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, September 23, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,722
- Total active: 591
- Total recovered: 1,123
- Total deaths: 8
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be today, September 23, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
