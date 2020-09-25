9-25-20 Riley County Update: 239 Active Cases, 1,548 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 25, 2020) Riley County has 73 new positive cases and 352 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
The large number of recoveries is partly due to the increased availability of contact tracing staff to conduct follow-up interviews. With fewer new cases to call, contact tracing staff have been able to reach out to existing patients in order to confirm recovery. Most of the recovered patients in today’s report were first diagnosed in mid-to-late August.
Patients are considered recovered when they meet the following criteria outlined by the CDC:
- 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
- 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
- Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*
*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients at this time. These patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to offer additional free testing events in Riley County on Thursday, October 1. The drive-up COVID-19 nasal swab test will be available at no cost, and no appointment is necessary to participate. Please wear a mask and follow traffic signs at the testing locations. The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will provide free food to participants.
Free testing Thursday, October 1:
- 7:00 – 10:00 AM at City Park Pavilion in Manhattan
- 5:00 -7:00 PM at 401 W Chase St. in LeonardvilleRiley County Statistics for Friday, September 25, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,795
- Total active: 239
- Total recovered: 1,548
- Total deaths: 8
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be Wednesday, September 30, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
