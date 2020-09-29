9-28-20 Riley County Update: 239 Active Cases, 1,568 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 28, 2020) Riley County has 20 new positive cases and 20 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients at this time. These patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to offer additional free testing events in Riley County on Thursday, October 1. The drive-up COVID-19 nasal swab test will be available at no cost, and no appointment is necessary to participate. Please wear a mask and follow traffic signs at the testing locations. The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will provide free food to participants.
Free testing Thursday, October 1:
- 7:00 – 10:00 AM at City Park Pavilion in Manhattan
- 5:00 -7:00 PM at 401 W Chase St. in Leonardville
Drive up flu shots are now available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/Flu. RCHD will bill insurance for flu shots. Adults and children without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine, but may be asked to pay a $20 fee for the flu shot.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, September 28, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,815
- Total active: 239
- Total recovered: 1,568
- Total deaths: 8
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. KDHE is reporting 1,404 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patients. The total for Riley County is 1,815.
Percent positive information is typically posted on Mondays but has been delayed this week. That data will be updated and posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus as soon as it is available.
Staff are also working to compile outbreak and patient age information. Those updates will also be shared with the media and the public when it is available. The next scheduled written update will be Friday, October 2.
The next video update will be Wednesday, September 30, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
