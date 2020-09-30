9-30-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
59,749 (+1,120)
273 (+12) = 39 Active (+2);
234 Recovered (+10) 25 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
2,917 (+65)
2
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
678 (+41)
0
Total Tests
521,450 (+7,541)
3,168 (+52)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
KDHE updates their Cluster Summary every Wednesday. As of today, September 30, 2020, Kansas has 219 active COVID-19 clusters across the state. Pottawatomie County has zero (0) clusters reported. Overall, the state has seen 707 clusters, which includes 401 of the total deaths in the state related to COVID-19. The clusters exist in many areas and many types, from bars and restaurants, to college campuses, private business, religious gatherings and more. Kansas is home to 105 counties, of those 21 counties (20%) have one or more active clusters reported. Riley County has dropped from the list, and no longer has any active clusters. The closest neighbor to report a cluster is Shawnee County to our southeast, with one cluster of 24 affected persons at a long-term care facility. Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas to learn more about the clusters provided by KDHE.
