9-30-20 Riley County Update: 267 Active Cases, 1,582 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 30, 2020) Riley County has 42 new positive cases and 14 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to offer additional free testing events in Riley County on Thursday, October 1. The drive-up COVID-19 nasal swab test will be available at no cost, and no appointment is necessary to participate. Please wear a mask and follow traffic signs at the testing locations. The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will provide free food to participants.
Free testing Thursday, October 1:
- 7:00 - 10:00 AM at City Park Pavilion in Manhattan
- 5:00 - 7:00 PM at 401 W Chase St. in Leonardville
Drive-up flu shots are now available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/Flu. RCHD will bill insurance for flu shots. Adults and children without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine, but will be asked to pay a $20 administrative fee for the injection.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, September 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,857
- Total active: 267
- Total recovered: 1,582
- Total deaths: 8
There are 17 active outbreaks in Riley County. The numbers below represent the number of current or active cases as well as the total number cases identified with each of the outbreaks. The question marks indicate information that is still forthcoming. An outbreak is declared released or expired when 28 days have passed without a new positive case associated with the location.
The chart below has more information and is also available in PDF form at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19510/Outbreak-Cases-09302020.
Outbreaks in Riley County as of Wednesday, September 30:
- Homestead Assisted Living: 13 active/22 total
- KinderCare: 0/7
- KSU Football: 4/56
- Smith Scholarship House: 5/10
- Via Christi Village: 7/7
Fraternities:
- Theta Xi: 0 active/21 total
- Beta Theta Pi: 0/8
- Lambda Chi Alpha: 0/10
Sororities:
- Alpha Delta Pi: 2 active/22 total
- Alpha Xi Delta: 1/20
- Chi Omega: 0/6
- Gamma Phi Beta: 1/19
- Kappa Delta: ?/7
- Kappa Kappa Gamma: 0/26
- Sigma Kappa ?/6
- Alpha Chi Omega: 0/7
- Zeta Tau Alpha: 1/11
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
KDHE is reporting 1,422 COVID-19 cases for Riley County but that number does not include all of the recent patients. The total for Riley County is 1,857.
The next video update will be today, September 30th, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
