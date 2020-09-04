9-4-20 Riley County Update: 679 Active Cases, 489 Recovered, 6 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 4, 2020) Riley County has 129 new positive cases and 42 recoveries since Wednesday’s report. A total of 113, or 88%, of the new positive patients are in the 18-24 age range.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Two additional outbreaks have been declared in Riley County, one at Homestead Assisted Living Facility and the other at the Theta Xi fraternity. Residents and staff members at the assisted living facility have been tested and additional results are pending. One resident of the facility died in a Topeka hospital earlier this week after testing positive. The Homestead has been following guidelines issued by the American Health Care Association and suspended all non-essential visitation, including loved ones, earlier this year.
All residents of Greek houses where outbreaks have been declared should complete a quarantine period. Residents of the Theta Zi fraternity should begin the 14-day quarantine starting today. They can choose to complete the quarantine at the house or at their permanent residence, but they should not go to work, participate in social activities, or attend in-person classes.
Event permits for all Greek houses in Manhattan have been revoked and no new permits will be issued to them in September due to an increase of COVID-19 outbreaks associated with fraternities and sororities, as well as increased cases among Riley County adults aged 18-24. No events may take place at these locations during the month of September.
“It is no longer deemed safe for Greek houses to host events and they may not take place,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Reducing the exposure opportunities from social contact is imperative for the 18-24 age group.”
K-State shared information about safety practices for students who choose to interact socially during the pandemic. Advice includes reducing the size of your social circle, not sharing food or drinks, and staying home if you feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19. More information is available online at https://www.k-state.edu/today/announcement/?id=67583.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
13 Active Outbreaks in Riley County:
- KSU Football: 12
- Homestead Assisted Living: 6
- USD 384 School District Office: 7
- Sororities:
- Alpha Delta Pi: 10
- Alpha Xi Delta: 7
- Chi Omega: 6
- Kappa Kappa Gamma: 8
- Kappa Delta: 7
- Pi Beta Phi: 5
- Fraternities:
- Delta Sigma Phi: 20
- Phi Delta Theta: 21
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 5
- Theta Xi: 5
