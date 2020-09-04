9-4-20 Riley County Update: Daycare Closures
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 4, 2020) At least eight classrooms, or “units,” at seven Riley County daycare facilities have been closed due to positive staff members, all of them in the 18-24 age range. A few of the facilities have made the choice to close completely. Each classroom or “unit” holds roughly 10 children. All of the kids and staff who have been identified as close contacts of the positive staff members must complete a 14-day quarantine.
Children who have been identified as close contacts as part of a daycare exposure may not be admitted to other daycare facilities until their quarantine period is complete.
The next media update, including the latest percent positive information, will be sent on Tuesday, September 8. The Riley County Health Department will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
