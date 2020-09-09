9-8-20 COVID-19 Pottawatomie County Community Update

 

 

State of Kansas

Pottawatomie County

Total positive COVID-19 cases

46,914 (+1,694)

176  (+8) = 16 Active (-3);

160 Recovered       6 Pending

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations

2,441 (+26)

0

Current known PT Co. hospitalizations

COVID-19 related deaths

485 (+4)

0

Total Tests

436,686  (+9,481)

2,671 (+54)

Numbers in parentheses indicate the change in numbers since the report dated Friday, September 4, 2020.

For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas

Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.

