9-9-20 Riley County Update: 600 Active Cases, 704 Recovered, 6 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 9, 2020) Riley County has 15 new positive cases and 143 recoveries since yesterday’s report. Limited testing was performed over the Labor Day weekend. Test results are now taking an average of 24-48 hours.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
“We are asking young people to make sacrifices and change their social behavior,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Changing social behavior can feel like something too small to make a major impact on the community, but it is vitally important right now.”
Finding safe ways to connect with friends and enjoy life without risking your health and safety will protect the entire community. Limiting your social circle to a few close friends, wearing masks, and meeting outdoors are all ways to help reduce your chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19. K-State shared information and advice about safe social behavior online at https://www.k-state.edu/today/announcement/?id=67583
Testing is also one of the most important tools in slowing the spread of the virus.
RCHD, KDHE, and the Kansas National Guard are working together with volunteers to offer free, drive-through testing events in Riley County today and tomorrow. Some of the locations are changing to covered areas, in order to accommodate the expected rain and wind. All events will still be drive-through.
This evening, September 9, from 5-7 p.m., testing will be available in Randolph, at the United Methodist Church located at 105 W Garrison St. The location changed from Leonardville to Randolph in the north part of the county.
Tomorrow’s testing event in Ogden will still take place at 220 Willow Street as originally scheduled. Testing in Ogden will take place September 10 during three different time slots: 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Participants will receive free, nasal PCR swabs as well as a free take home meal. Test results will be communicated by phone and should be should be available in 24-48 hours.
“If someone does test positive, knowing they need to isolate can help slow the spread,” said Gibbs. “The more time we have to learn about the disease and develop treatment, the better we can protect the health and the lives of people in our community.”
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, September 9, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,310
- Total active: 600
- Total recovered: 704
- Total deaths: 6
- Pending test results: 191
- Negative test results: 7,584
- Gender: Female: 48.732% (634), Male 51.268% (667)
Please note, the age demographic information is not available today and will be provided on Friday if possible.
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
There will be no video update this week. Instead, only written updates will be provided Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday this week. Staff will be available to provide a video update on Facebook Live next week, on Wednesday, September 16 at 4:15 p.m.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
