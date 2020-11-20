“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” TV Holiday Tradition on KTWU/PBS
KTWU/PBS will present a special broadcast television showing of the children’s classic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” this Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. on KTWU, channel 11.1.
Turkey, cranberries, pumpkin pie…and the Peanuts gang to share them with. This is going to be the greatest Thanksgiving ever! The fun begins when Peppermint Patty invites herself and her pals to Charlie Brown’s house for a really big turkey party. Good grief! All our hero can cook is cold cereal and toast. Is Charlie Brown doomed?
Holding to public television’s mission, the program will be broadcast ad-free without commercials.
