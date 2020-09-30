WAMEGO, Sept. 30 -- A three vehicle accident in front of the Industrial Park has closed a portion of Highway 24 at the intersection of Balderson Blvd. to Miller Dr.
According to a KHP trooper on the scene, the vehicles were a passenger car, cement mixer and semi-truck. There were no injuries.
The accident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
