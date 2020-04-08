All Social Gatherings Should Cease Immediately
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 8, 2020) The Riley County Police Department has received several reports of people hosting small gatherings at their homes or attending social gathering in public places. Guidance from the Kansas Governor as well as the Local Health Officer is that all social gatherings should be avoided.
“People should interact only with members of their own household, and leave home only if they are going out for essential needs or to perform an essential function,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Any parties, social gatherings, celebrations, or non-essential functions should cease immediately. This includes gatherings outdoors in private or public locations.
“Patrol officers will be visiting lakes and parks, and stopping to talk with people who are gathered in yards. We will be sharing guidance for social distancing and we strongly encourage everyone to follow it for the sake of the entire community,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup.
Easter celebrations should also be limited to single households. While traditional celebrations often include family gatherings and religious services, observing those traditions during the crisis is a dangerous choice. Please attend video services and connect with friends and family over the phone or using digital means.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been highlighting the fact that people can have the coronavirus and spread the coronavirus even before they show symptoms of the disease. Some people can carry the virus and never show symptoms. Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
“Just because you feel fine, and your friends feel fine, does not mean that it is safe to gather,” said Moldrup. “Most of the people in our community who have tested positive are 20-29 years of age. No one is exempt. We need your help and your cooperation to stop the spread. Stay home, stay safe, and save lives.”
People should only go out for essential needs and limit contact with others. Any non-essential travel should be avoided.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, April 8, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 19
- *Total Recovered: 5
- Total hospitalized: 0
|COVID-19 IN RILEY COUNTY RESIDENTS BY STATUS TYPE
|Positive Cases
|19
|*Recovered Cases
|5
|Currently hospitalized
|0
|Pending test results
|14
|Negative test results
|106
|Monitoring, completed
|42
|COVID-19 CASES IN RILEY COUNTY BY AGE
|0-9 years
|0
|10-19 years
|1
|20-29 years
|5
|30-39 years
|4
|40-49 years
|4
|50-59 years
|3
|60-69 years
|2
|70-79 years
|0
|80-89 years
|0
*Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.