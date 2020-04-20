(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 20, 2020) The Riley County Health Department has been notified of two new positive cases in the community, which brings the local total to 29. One patient is a 44 year-old male and the other is a 35 year-old female. Both patients are recovering in isolation at their respective homes and have been in quarantine since their symptoms began.
There are now ten (10) confirmed cases in Geary County, and six (6) in Pottawatomie County.
In Kansas, there are 1,986 positives, with 405 people in the hospital and 100 deaths. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Riley County and no Riley County residents are currently hospitalized.
Discussions continue about a proposed Alternate Care Site (ACS) in Riley County where patients who do not require hospitalization could continue recovery. The site would also house the swabbing station and a respiratory clinic. A location has been identified at a Manhattan hotel but the ACS will not open until there is a demonstrated need. The decision to wait was made in partnership with the Riley County Health Department (RCHD), Riley County, the City of Manhattan, Riley County Emergency Operations, and the members of the Clinical Task Force.
“The good news is that the community does not need an increased level of response at this point,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Determining factors for the opening of the ACS will be related to the number of active cases in the county, the number of people being released from the hospital, and the number of nursing home residents who need a place to recover that is safely away from other nursing home patients.
“Social distancing measures have been successful so far,” said Gibbs. “There are no positive cases in the higher-risk age groups, and the safety practices put in place are working. That could change, and we’re grateful to have a site to use if needed,” said Gibbs.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 20, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 29
*Total Recovered: 13
Total Hospitalized: 0
Pending test results: 6
Negative test results: 211
