The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report was released Tuesday, March 2, and illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and state is continuing to grow. My family struggled greatly with the devastation of Alzheimer’s disease as we lost our mother in 2012. Sadly, an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 55,000 in Kansas. Many family and friends, just like my family did, are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers including 85,000 in Kansas providing a total of 95,000,000 hours of unpaid care valued at $1,396,000,000. The costs are unsustainable. For the fifth consecutive year the cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars. I joined the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s three years ago in my mother's honor to raise money and help other families who need support and resources. Research is getting so close to finding better treatments and even a cure. Please mark your calendars for October 23 when we will have our Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Manhattan. MHK Alz Walk. This new report underscores the urgency for our country to further its investment in Alzheimer’s research that will advance treatments that can reverse these trends. I encourage you to support research for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Learn more at alz.org.
Sheri Berggren Storer
Volunteer, Manhattan's Walk to End Alzheimer's
