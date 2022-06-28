Brockish’s celebrate 50th Anniversary
Richard and Linda (Lesline) Brockish will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 8, 2022.
They were married July 8, 1972 in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. They were blessed with two children, Jennifer Drago (Enzo) and Jason Brockish, both of Wamego; and one granddaughter, Chasey.
A family vacation is planned for next year.
Cards may be sent to them at 1411 Lilac Lane, Wamego, KS 66547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.