Dalton Blow and Kelsey Hitch engaged
Dalton Blow of Onaga, son of Melinda Fisher and Rob Blow, and Kelsey Hitch of Onaga, daughter of Christie Hitch-Johnson and the late Ken Hitch, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The future groom is a 2013 graduate of Onaga high school; and he graduated from MATC with a lineman degree in 2014. Dalton is currently self-employed.
The future bride is a 2014 graduate of Wamego high school; and she graduated from MATC with a RN degree in 2020. Kelsey is currently employed as a nurse at Manhattan Surgical Center.
Dalton is the grandson of Sandy Blow and the late Robert Blow and Melvin Handley and the late Mary Jean Handley, Onaga.
Kelsey is the granddaughter of Don and Hazel Sargent, Manhattan; and the late Lew and Danna Hitch, formerly of Westmoreland.
