Orville and Sandra Altevogt

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.