Orville and Sandra Altevogt
Please join us in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Orville and Sandra Altevogt. Since being joined together in marriage on June 25, 1972 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Kansas, the couple has allowed God to guide their journey which moved them from Aurora, Indiana to Alma, Kansas where they have spent most of their life together. Their love has multiplied over the years as they have been blessed so far with 3 kids, 7 grandkids, and one great-grandchild. We invite you to join us in celebrating this occasion with a reception on June 25th, 2022 from 1:30-3:00 at St. John Lutheran Memorial Hall in Alma.
