The City of Wamego can access nearly $1 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) funds and will be using some of it to help local businesses with loss of revenue or sanitizing expenses – but it's important to apply immediately, according to Stacie Eichem, city manager.
“We went through the county and were approved,” she said. “The city has $957,094. Of those funds, the school and the city were required to receive funds but the amount was up to the city.”
Wamego opted to give $200,000 to the school system and chose to allocate $100,000 to the hospital.
“We have approximately $265,000 for city reimbursements and planned expenses for COVID related activities,” she continued.
Eichem said the city could have used all the money for city expenditures, but “because local businesses took such a big hit, we felt it was important for businesses (too).”
The money is divided into “loss of revenue” and “sanitizing” grants.
“A business can apply for up to $10,000 for loss of revenue during the covid time,” Eichem said. “We have a (city-wide) cap on that of $250,000. Then they also have an opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 for sanitizing equipment and we have a (city-wide) cap of $75,000.”
Money has also been set aside for non-profits, with a $50,000 cap, so Eichem encourages them to apply as well.
Businesses must be located within city limits and priority is given to storefront businesses.
A few businesses may have already applied for reimbursement, but that does not preclude them from applying now, according to Eichem. “They just cannot use the same expense.”
They can also apply for both grants if they can show revenue loss and sanitizing equipment purchases.
It's really important to apply quickly. All requests for CARES funds must go though the city for approval, then though the county. Additionally, all money must be spent by the end of the year.
Applications are available on the city website at www.wamego.org and at City Hall. Although they cannot be submitted on line, they can be scanned and emailed, brought into City Hall, or put in the drop box. The first round of applications will be accepted through Oct. 20.
“We then have a committee of three who will review the applications,” Eichem explained. “Those approved must go up to the county by Oct. 25.”
Eichem said she hoped all the money would be allocated in October, but if not, another round of applications will go from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20.
Any CARES money not used by Dec. 31, 2020 will be lost.
“We don't want to send money back,” Eichem said. “We want to use it.”
