All five Ascension Via Christi's Kansas acute-care hospitals improved their scores and received a "B" in Leapfrog's newly released national safety survey.
In part, that was because the hospitals submitted data for the voluntary portion of the Leapfrog survey for the first time in nearly five years. Approximately half of the overall score is based on the voluntarily submitted information, while the rest is extracted from publicly available data. But the improvement also reflects the hospitals' ongoing continuous improvement initiatives in patient safety and associate engagement.
"This largely stems from data submitted in April, so it speaks volumes about our team's high level of commitment to patient safety and associate engagement no matter what other types of challenges we may be facing," said Carla Yost, chief nursing officer for Ascension Via Christi (encompassing all Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Kansas).
Ascension Via Christi continues to enhance its culture of safety through initiatives such as:
- Antibiotic stewardship to ensure that antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary and at the right dosage, time and correct duration.
- A bar-code scanning process that matches the prescribed medication to the patient identification band.
- Computerized physician order entry prompts that warn physicians of a potential medication error or interaction that could result in a serious safety issue.
- Efforts made by our local (Manhattan) medical staff to ensure timely documentation, adherence to national guidelines for care, and attention to appropriate utilization of healthcare resources.
"We are incredibly proud of our associates and medical staff for helping us reach this score," said said Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan. "We will use this score and the findings of the survey - along with feedback from other quality surveys and database registries - to continue making improvements to our patient safety and associate engagement strategies."
"We are committed to providing exceptional, safe care to all of our patients and the positive feedback and improved score shows just that," she continued.
All of the Ascension Via Christi hospitals also participated in a Culture of Safety Survey that assesses how well associates work together to prevent errors.
"Given the positive feedback we received through that voluntary, anonymous survey, our across-the-board improvement in our Leapfrog scores comes as no surprise," says Yost.
