As the ongoing battle with COVID-19 changes and Ascension Via Christi continues to see the number of patients surge, it remains incredibly important that we adjust our visitation policy.
Effective 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, patients in all areas of the hospital — except those who are suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19 — will be allowed one designated visitor daily.
Ascension Via Christi continues to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks in order to protect all patients, visitors and our staff.
Patients seeking care in the Emergency Room may have one person accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.
At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.
- Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital.
- All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room.
- Visitors should not wait at the nurses station or desk.
- Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.
