Ascension Via Christi Manhattan announces updated visitation measures
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. Hospital leadership has updated the hospital’s visitation measures. Hospital leaders continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Manhattan.
Effective Monday, March 8, all patients admitted to the hospital will be allowed one visitor at a time with this same person being the allowed visitor for the patient’s entire inpatient stay. These visitors will be allowed to exchange out with another visitor during visitation hours of 8am-8pm.
Patients undergoing outpatient testing will continue to be allowed one visitor per test. This will be effective March 8.
Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one visitor accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.
At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
