Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. Hospital leadership has updated the hospital’s visitation measures. Hospital leaders continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Manhattan.
Effective Thursday, April 1, patients on our inpatient (3rd Floor unit) medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit, and Critical Care Unit (2nd Floor) will be allowed two visitors (selected by the patient) during their care. Visitors are allowed between 8 am and 8 pm.
Labor and delivery patients in our Birth & Women’s Center will be allowed one visitor throughout their stay.
Patients undergoing outpatient procedures or testing (including same-day surgeries, Cath Lab or GI/Endoscopy procedures) will continue to be allowed one visitor during their care.
Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one visitor accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.
At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.
● All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
● Visitation hours are from 8:00am to 8:00pm.
● Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer everytime they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses station or desk.
● Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.
● Visitors are required to wear surgical masks at all times while in the facility.
