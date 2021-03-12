Last December, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese visited Ascension's offices in St. Louis and offered a special blessing for those who serve its mission across the United States, especially those who care for patients and their families.
The archbishop presented Ascension with a crucifix similar to a crucifix that inspired the people of Rome to turn to God for hope and healing during an epidemic in 1522. That crucifix was brought back to Rome by Pope Francis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "pandemic crucifix" given to Ascension is scheduled to travel to its ministries in 19 states and the District of Columbia, serving as a reminder of how we are all united in the love of God and neighbor.
The first stop on its journey of hope and healing will be in Manhattan, Kansas, on March 15-16, and then to Wichita on March 17. It will be in Pittsburg and Fort Scott on March 25-26.
“As it travels to various locations throughout our Kansas ministry, it will give our medical staff and associates the opportunity to reflect upon the words of blessing from Archbishop Rozanski, their own COVID-19 journey, and how God has been present in their life and work,” said Tracey Biles, Ascension Via Christi's chief mission integration officer.
On Sunday, March 21, the pandemic crucifix will be at the Cathedral of the Immaculate
Conception from 4 - 5 p.m., providing an opportunity for the community to gather for prayer and reflection on the hope and healing of Jesus and how each of us can offer that same hope and healing to others.
