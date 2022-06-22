WAMEGO, June 22 -- Mike Baker is no longer employed by the City of Wamego, according to a press release sent this morning by City Manager Stacie Eichem.
Baker had served as Chief of Police since 2002.
The statement read: "Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022.
"The City of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its Citizens. We wish him well in the future.
"Deputy Chief of Police, Paul Schliffke was named as interim Chief of Police until the position can be filled permanently,"
Baker was put on suspension for undisclosed reasons last week, and spoke before the city commission last night.
This is an ongoing story.
