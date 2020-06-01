Battery Investigation
MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Riley County Police Department officer on patrol was approached by a citizen in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan claiming he had been battered at his home by an unidentified police officer several hours earlier.
RCPD immediately notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, who agreed to investigate. RCPD will fully cooperate with the investigation. Please direct any questions to the Communication Director for the KBI, Melissa Underwood.
