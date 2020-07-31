Body Found in Riley County Identified
RILEY COUNTY, KAN. – An adult female body found at Konza Prairie Nature Trail on July 22, 2020 has been identified as missing woman, Nicole Grothe, 38, of Manhattan. Follow-up conducted by detectives and crime scene investigators revealed information that suggested the body was that of Grothe, and the results of the autopsy and dental analysis confirmed the identification today. There is no indication of suspicious circumstances. The investigation is still ongoing.
