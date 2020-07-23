Body Found in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY, KAN. –
An adult female body was found at Konza Prairie Nature Trail July 22, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending. Early indications do not suggest the death to be suspicious. Additional information will be released when available. There is no indication of danger to the public in the area.
We would like to thank the Manhattan Fire Department Rescue Team, Konza Prairie Nature Trail Staff, Riley County Fire District #1, Fort Riley, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Kansas State Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Fire Department, Salina Fire Department and Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for their recovery assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.