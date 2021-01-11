Boys State of Kansas Taking Registrations for 2021 Session
January 11, 2021 — The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is now taking registrations for its 2021 session. The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 6, through Saturday, June 12, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 83rd year.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who have completed their junior year of high school. With last year’s cancellation, the ALBSK program is expanding the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who have completed their senior year of high school (those who missed out on last year’s event due to the pandemic), as well as individuals who have completed their sophomore year of high school.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org and submitting the person’s name, mailing address, e-mail address, high school and phone number. You can also submit nominees for future years as well.
The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program, is Wednesday, March 31. The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50.
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact Troy Fowler, ALBSK director of operations, at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.