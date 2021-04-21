Phase two of the bridge replacement project on eastbound U.S. 24 over Blackjack Creek will begin April 22, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The location is approximately six miles west of Wamego in Pottawatomie County.
Phase two consists of reconstruction of the bridge, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.
Westbound U.S. 24 will continue to be reduced to the outside lane. Traffic for eastbound U.S. 24 will cross over onto the westbound left lane via a median crossover, there will be oncoming traffic. Traffic will then be crossed back over to the eastbound lanes via another median crossover after the bridge. The same road closures, turning restrictions, sideroad closures and reduced speed limit will continue during this phase of the project.
Work will occur during the daylight hours, Monday to Friday and Saturdays, as necessary. Phase three will begin in early 2022 to remove the median crossovers and temporary guardrail. Project completion is expected in early 2022.
King Construction, Inc. of Hesston is the contractor on the $1.9 million project.
For additional road condition details, check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
