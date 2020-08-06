On July 31, 2020, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Brooks Yamaha, 8070 E US Highway 24, Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, Kansas, for a past burglary that had occurred in the evening hours of July 30, 2020.
The investigation revealed that individual(s) entered a locked outside storage area of the business. The individual(s) removed several
motorcycles, to include dirt bikes and street bikes, from within the locked area.
The total loss was estimated at about $18,000. Anyone with any
information on the above individuals or the truck/trailer please contact Detective Rob Gordon 785-457-3353. You can also leave a tip via the link on the PTSO website at www.ptsheriff.com.
